Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 9.3%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

