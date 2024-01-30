Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Decreases By 9.3%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
IKNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.27% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
