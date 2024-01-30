Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Rises By 28.9%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 1,311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

IMQCF stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

(Get Free Report)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.