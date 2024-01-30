Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Rises By 9.1%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

NASDAQ:JXJT opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. JX Luxventure has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

Featured Stories

