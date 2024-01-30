Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declines By 9.4%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

