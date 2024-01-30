Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expands By 9.3%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 13,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

