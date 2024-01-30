Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Drops By 13.1%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

