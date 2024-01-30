Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Declines By 13.4%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

