Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Declines By 13.4%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.26.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
