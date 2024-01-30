Short Interest in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Decreases By 14.8%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.