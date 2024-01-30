Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

