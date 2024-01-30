Signaturefd LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

