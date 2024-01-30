Signaturefd LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ZBRA opened at $255.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

