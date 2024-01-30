Signaturefd LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

