Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TWLO opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

