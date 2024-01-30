Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

