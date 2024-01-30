Signaturefd LLC Purchases 430 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

