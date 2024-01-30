Signaturefd LLC Purchases 9,266 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

