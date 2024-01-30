Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

