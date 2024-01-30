Signaturefd LLC Sells 10,804 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICL. Barclays cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

