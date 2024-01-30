Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Silicom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Silicom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silicom by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.