SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBOW

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.38. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.