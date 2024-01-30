Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 2,520 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,244,000 after buying an additional 329,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCLT opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.