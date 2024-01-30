Simplex Trading LLC Sells 151,715 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,715 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 809.4% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $643,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

