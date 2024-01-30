SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

