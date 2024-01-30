Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

