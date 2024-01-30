Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGD

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$783.15 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowline Gold

In other news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.