Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Snowline Gold Stock Performance
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowline Gold
In other news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
