SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 185.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.06. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWI

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.