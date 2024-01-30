Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

