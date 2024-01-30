Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stem were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 11.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stem by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stem

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.