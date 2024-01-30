Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.