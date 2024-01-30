StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 0.9 %

LITB opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

