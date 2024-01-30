StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.