StockNews.com Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.24. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.