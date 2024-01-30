StockNews.com Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE FCF opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

In other news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.