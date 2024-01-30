Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

