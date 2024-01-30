Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform”

Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

SPH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

SPH opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 687,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

