SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

