Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $110.32 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

