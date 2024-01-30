T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.