TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 8.9 %
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 2,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
