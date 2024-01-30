TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.12.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.83. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

