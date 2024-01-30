TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.27

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.27 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 127.78 ($1.62). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67), with a volume of 24,215 shares trading hands.

TClarke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.34 million, a P/E ratio of 727.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

