Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 306 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

