Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after buying an additional 208,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock worth $2,028,752 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

