Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,745 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Movado Group worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Movado Group stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

