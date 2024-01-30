Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,285 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.