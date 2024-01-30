Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,979 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,088,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.