Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.0 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.