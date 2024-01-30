Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $784,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

