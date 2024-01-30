Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $812,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BancFirst by 16.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.